...Strong West Wind Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph will be common with gusts 45 to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 will be impacted as well as
other roadways. Sudden and strong wind gusts could result in
control issues for lightweight and high profile vehicles. North
south highways will have strong crosswind gusts.
The Rock Springs Housing Authority gave out 58 coats in four hours at the Coat Bank. Pictured from left to right are: Makaylie Cloyd, Chandler Marsh, April Thompson and David Thompson.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Housing Authority held their first coat bank event on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“We’ve been providing coats for the community for several years now,” said housing and community resources supervisor April Thompson. “This year, we decided we wanted to hold a distribution on a Saturday and it was very successful. We gave out 58 coats in about four hours.”
Thompson also said that they were running low on several different sizes during the event.
“Unfortunately, there were some people that we had to turn away because we did not have the correct sizes for them,” she said.
Thompson said that they are in need of XXL, XXXL and XXXXL coats for men and women.
“We also need toddler coats in size 2 for boys and girls, size 14-16 coats for girls and sizes large and up coats for men and women.”
If anyone is in need of a coat, one can be picked up at the Rock Springs Housing and Community Development building, located at 233 C St., Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
If someone in need of a coat can’t pick one up during business hours, Thompson said that other arrangements can me made.
“If someone can’t make it by the office during those hours, they can call and we can find a different time for them to come by and pick up a coat,” Thompson said. “We want to give out as many coats as possible. We want people to be warm.
"We don’t want them standing at the bus stop shivering or freezing while standing in line at the food bank.”
According to Thompson, for the coats that they give out, they rely solely on donations from people in the community.
Anyone wanting to donate a coat can drop it off at the Rock Springs Housing and Community Development building during regular business hours.
“We also accept cash donations that we use to purchase coats,” Thompson said.
Due to the success of the event, Thompson said that they hope to have more of them in the future.
“We are hoping to make this an annual event. Also if we see that there’s a big need for it, we’ll host another one later this winter.”