...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Lingering dry wash and small stream flooding caused by
excessive rainfall continues, but most of the rain has ended.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following county, Sweetwater.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. River or stream
flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause dry wash and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bairoil.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
Lowell School had an excess of $20,000 in property damage due to a burglary that took place on Tuesday, July 25.
The Rock Springs Police Department responded to the burglary and observed damage to multiple windows and doors, as well as damages throughout the building that included several damaged electronic devices like iPads.
Ultimately, three juvenile suspects were identified during the neighborhood canvas and subsequently admitted to causing the damage to the building and electronics. Charges will be filed in this case.
During the investigation, several juveniles assisted RSPD officers. Without their help, the investigation may have been a lengthy process, RSPD noted in a press release.
The officers involved in the case presented all of the juveniles who assisted with a “Challenge Coin." The presentation of a challenge coin is a tradition in law enforcement used to thank someone for their help and show the department's appreciation.
