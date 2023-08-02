RSPD

Lowell School had an excess of $20,000 in property damage due to a burglary that took place on Tuesday, July 25.

ROCK SPRINGS – Lowell School had an excess of $20,000 in property damage due to a burglary that took place on Tuesday, July 25, according to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department on Wednesday.

The Rock Springs Police Department responded to the burglary and observed damage to multiple windows and doors, as well as damages throughout the building that included several damaged electronic devices like iPads.

