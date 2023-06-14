poster

The Park Lounge will present four bands in one night on Friday, June 16. Bands include ZamTrip, Burn the Fleet, Hanover Fiist and Captain Camo. 

ROCK SPRINGS – The last sound check for this weekend’s multi-band performance is just hours away for local performers in Rock Springs.

The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St. in Rock Springs, will host four bands in one night on Friday, June 16. The multi-band concert includes ZamTrip, Hanover Fiist, Burn the Fleet and Captain Camo.

