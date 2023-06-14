ROCK SPRINGS – The last sound check for this weekend’s multi-band performance is just hours away for local performers in Rock Springs.
The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St. in Rock Springs, will host four bands in one night on Friday, June 16. The multi-band concert includes ZamTrip, Hanover Fiist, Burn the Fleet and Captain Camo.
Cory Zampedri, drummer for ZamTrip, said that he cannot wait to play with their friends at the local gathering establishment.
“As long as I can remember, Rock Springs has always had a very diverse music scene,” said Zampedri. “We have played many shows with artists who have a very different style than we do, and usually with a great response from the locals.”
He noted, “Punk, metal, rap, country, reggae, funk, polka and blues are all a huge part of the musical melting pot in Rock Springs. The community has been very supportive of our music, and so have the other artists in town.”
The performers in each band are Sweetwater County residents.
James Hodder is the lead vocalist and guitarist of local heavy metal band, Hanover Fiist. He said that it's nice to see an all-local show and be a part of it.
Hanover Fiist has been a band since 2004. They have toured the western part of the country and had just played in Las Vegas last weekend, according to Hodder. The band also consists of Alex Arambel on drums and Joe Montoya on bass.
“It's nice to see more genres of music being played at the local level here,” said Hodder. “We definitely need to build the local scene to its former glory. We love to do our show in front of our hometown fans and friends, and Friday’s show will be a good example of the talent at our local level.”
Burn the Fleet’s vocalist and guitarist, Matthew Lee, explained that being on stage is “cathartic” for him.
“I purge all of my negative emotions when I play music,” Lee shared. “It doesn't matter if we are at practice or playing a show, I go crazy. It's a release for me, so I put all of my heart, soul and energy into the music every time I play!”
Meanwhile, Rock Springs native Cameron Colley, also known as Captain Camo, will be the opener of the show. He describes his music as soulful punk and he’s especially excited to play the show with longtime friend, Lee.
“I remember being a young kid at his shows, and being blown away,” Colley described. “The scene is everything to young, punk rock kids, and those guys gave us one. Guys like him inspired me to pick up a guitar and give that back.”
He added, “Having played with most of the musicians gracing the stage, I can assure you that it's going to be an amazing show, and I really hope nobody misses it.”
There’s no cover charge to this event. For more information on upcoming events at Park Lounge, go to their website www.parkloungebar.net.