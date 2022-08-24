ROCK SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Aug. 17, a Rock Springs man was arrested for possession of child pornography, confirmed by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Since the case is still under investigation, the identity of the suspect has yet to be identified by authorities.
However, the arrest was made on the morning of Aug. 17 on Massachusetts Avenue, near the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, in Rock Springs.
According to Jason Mower, public information officer from the sheriff’s office, one of the detectives is assigned as an affiliate with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, as well as their Computer Crime Team (CCT).
“This particular case remains under active investigation by the ICAC and CCT teams, so we’re not yet at liberty to discuss the specific details or the suspect’s identity until officially arraigned in district court, or unless advised otherwise by DCI,” Mower stated to the Rocket Miner.
As to how these individuals acquire these pornographic materials, Mower mentioned, that the possession and distribution of child pornography are largely technology-facilitated over the world wide web and other mobile-device-based software and applications.
“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) actively monitors form of child exploitation, often receiving and filtering tips from a network of third parties to the appropriate investigative authorities, and these investigations typically involve a variety of different local, state and federal authorities who all work cooperatively together. Continued advancements in technology make it increasingly difficult for the average person to send anything truly anonymously over the internet,” he stated.
The Rocket Miner is monitoring this case and will provide further information as more develops.