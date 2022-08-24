scso

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, a Rock Springs man was arrested for possession of child pornography, confirmed by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

Since the case is still under investigation, the identity of the suspect has yet to be identified by authorities.

