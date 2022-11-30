Image one

Luis Saavedra Villa will serve 80 years to life on one count of aggravated kidnapping and 45 to 50 years on one count of first degree sexual assault of a minor.

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A 44-year-old registered sex offender, a foreign national from Mexico who has been living in the country illegally after being deported after a sexual assault conviction in Uinta County, Wyoming in 2001, will now spend the rest of his life behind bars for the kidnapping and sexual assault of an 8-year-old Rock Springs girl earlier this year.

In a joint release today, Sweetwater County attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sheriff John Grossnickle announced that Luis Saavedra Villa, 44, who was living in Rock Springs and working for a local oil field company, was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, Nov. 29, afternoon after pleading no contest during a hearing before Third Judicial District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson.

