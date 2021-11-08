GREEN RIVER – Beck Shields has been through a lot since he’s left his birthplace of Lucedale, Mississippi, many years ago.
From being wrongfully called a slave owner by classmates when he lived in Illinois to being told he couldn’t join the marines, the 17-year-old Green River resident has surely gone through his hardships at such a young age.
“We moved to a very unsafe area in Illinois,” Shields said as he recalls what made him want to pick up mixed martial arts. “I kept getting jumped a lot and got into a lot of fights. So instead of being out on the road and hanging with friends, I went to a gym to do a little bit of boxing.”
As Shields was starting to get the hang of his newfound hobby at 14 years old, he saw another setback in his life that he knew he had to overcome.
“I kept having these headaches so I was told I couldn’t spar or box for a while. I decided to try Jiu Jitsu and then did youth MMA and just put it all together.
Shields love for MMA isn’t just for his own protection instead he would like to take it as far as he could by hopefully getting a call from the UFC from UFC President Dana White.
“I definitely have goals with MMA,” Shields said confident smile on his face. “I’m going to be the Bantamweight champion in UFC.”
Before Shields can mix it up with UFC Bantamweight stars such as Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw, the young UFC prospect first would like to bring awareness to a cause that is near and dear to his heart.
“From the mental issues I have, I get severe anxiety and panic attacks. This is why I can’t join the army, marines or any of those forces. I can only imagine how they feel being away from their homes and families; having to fight for our freedoms so I just want to bring a little bit of awareness to them.”
Shields next amateur fight will be in Cheyenne on Nov. 13 at the “Sparta 90” event.
Nicknamed “The Last Boyscott”, Shields has a special tribute for the 13 service members that died in Afghanistan this past August.
“I plan on tattooing all 13 of their names on my back in henna,” Shields explained. “I will also hopefully have quite a few marines walking me to the cage for my fight.”
The 13 names that Shields is speaking of are the amount of service members that tragically died on Aug. 26, while defending the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Eleven Marines, one Navy Corpsman and an Army soldier were killed in the attack as the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan ended.
Shield’s noble gesture will surely be felt from everyone in attendance when he steps into that octagon, on Nov. 13, at Sparta 90.