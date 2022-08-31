broadway theater

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Broadway Theater are looking for a student interested in being an intern druing the fall/winter semester. Applications are due on Sept. 9, 2022. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater is accepting applications for their Fall/Winter 2022 Internship & Scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, event management, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship is open to high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College for the fall semester.

The successful candidate will work at the Broadway Theater and Bunning Hall in all aspects of operations – marketing, maintenance, schedule coordination, event planning & set-up, lighting and sound, and performer contracts. The successful candidate will also meet specific goals as outlined in the application process; they will be evaluated and coached extensively throughout the term.

