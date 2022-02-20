...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO
5 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with the highest amounts in eastern Sweetwater County
and south of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snow
is expected Monday afternoon into Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility, including along
Interstate 80. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Reverend Levi Powers from Mount of Olives Lutheran church is organizing a new group for the LGBTQ community of Sweetwater County.
According to Powers, by joining the LGBTQ Community and Faith group, members can meet and be with others like themselves, receive guidance from others in the LGBTQ community and learn about issues related to their identities.
He explained that when he was younger, he thought he had to choose between his identity and religion.
“For many years, we were told ‘you can’t be LGBTQ and belong to a faith,’” said Powers. “God loves us no matter what.”
“These distinctions don’t matter in His eyes.”
He added, “I hope the participants will see that one’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity and can go together with faith in a beautiful way.”
This is an opportunity for participants to support and encourage each other.
“Anyone in the community of all ages and all faiths may join the group,” he said. “Enjoy some light refreshments and share your stories.”
Many LGBTQ members have been shamed for their identities by various churches.
“I believe this group can be a much needed reprieve from less inclusive views of religion,” he shared. “But I am not there to push anyone to go to church – that's their choice.
“This space is where one can both still believe and be who they are. This will be a group that meets people where they are at, even whether they have faith or not.”
The first LGBTQ Community and Faith meeting takes place March 1 at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The hour-long meeting will occur the first Tuesday of every month.