SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Home Delivered Meals program is a beneficial service provided to many senior adults across Sweetwater County.
For many, it offers a lifeline to the outside world for those unable to leave their homes.
Daphne Palmer is the coordinator for the Home Delivered Meals program and the kitchen manager at the Young at Heart Senior Citizens and Community Center.
Palmer has been with the Home Delivered Meals program for 18 years.
The Home Delivered Meals program “serves Sweetwater County individuals who are unable to prepare meals for themselves and are primarily homebound.”
“We deliver meals to those people who are homebound and 60 years or older,” Palmer said. “We also deliver to those with disabilities who are 19 years or older that are not able to go out.”
For those with specific dietary restrictions, there are certain meals that can be delivered to them.
“We have a couple of different programs including the ‘special diets’ program where we contract with the hospital to provide those meals. Those meals would go to those who are diabetic or have heart problems that need specific meals.”
Palmer said that on average, Home Delivered Meals prepares between 130-150 meals per day.
“People wise, we’re looking at around 60-65 people that we provide meals for. Some get breakfast and lunch; some get two meals at lunch.”
Compared to where the program was one year ago, Palmer said they have increased the meals that they provide by around 25%.
“It gets pretty busy around here. It takes about an hour to get our cold tray meals out and 15-30 minutes to get our hot tray meals out,” Palmer said. “We currently have 27 volunteers that come out to help with the program.
“We have six regular home delivery routes, one breakfast route and one special diets route. The special diets route is driver by a paid staff member because it goes all over Rock Springs and this part of Sweetwater County.”
Like many businesses, groups and organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact concerning the way the volunteers deliver the meals to Sweetwater County residents.
“We used to go into the homes to put the meals on their tables when we delivered them. For a while, the pandemic made it impossible to do that,” Palmer said. “They closed our building down to the public. Because of COVID-19 protocols, we were also closed a couple of times.
“We didn’t deliver meals out of our building because we had some of our staff members that were sick. However, during that time, Green River did our meal deliveries for us,” Palmer said. “Our residents that we deliver to didn’t have to miss out just because we were not able to deliver them.”
Palmer said that through the pandemic, they had to continue making adjustments to the way they deliver the meals. She also attributed the pandemic to the uptick in the number of people that the Home Delivered Meals program serves.
Through the program existing, there are numerous benefits for those who receive the meals.
“A lot of these people do not see people often. The person that delivers their meals might be the only person they interact with that day,” Palmer said. “It ends up being more than just a meal. The meal comes with a friendly face and a welfare check-in.
“Even for the volunteers it ends up being beneficial. It’s nice to get to see people and chat with them.”
Palmer also said that the deliveries give volunteers an opportunity to check in and make sure the person receiving the meal hasn’t fallen.
“If we can’t get in, they don’t answer the door or we notice that a meal from a previous day is still at their doorstep, we then can take the appropriate action to help them.
“In a sense, we are their safety net.”
Anyone looking to volunteer with the Home Delivered Meals program can do so by calling the Young at Heart Senior Citizens and Community Center at 307-352-6737 and ask for Daphne Palmer.