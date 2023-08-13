Gentry and Stephen

Subrok Records, a local independent hip-hop recording label, is hosting the 2023 Subrok Block Party at Bunning Park on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. There is no admission to attend the event. The lineup features a mix of artists from Utah, Colorado, Cheyenne and Sweetwater County. Gentry Fox, left, and Stephen "T00m3r" Caron, right, are the organizers and performers for the event.

ROCK SPRINGS – A local, independent recording label is encouraging the community to gather for a block party for their official 10-year anniversary celebration and 50 years of hip hop and rap music.

Subrok Records is hosting the 2023 Subrok Block Party at Bunning Park on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. There is no admission to attend the event.

