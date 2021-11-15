Pictured are some of the local athletes that represent Western Wyoming Community College. In the back row, from left to right are Demetrius Davenport, Justis Reese, Alan Martinez, Gavin Patterson, Caleb Nathan, Makaylie Mignerey, Jayden Robison, Rhys Brandt, Aliya Edwards, Bradie Suter, Haily Astle and Kayde Strauss. In the front row, from left are Taylor McBride, Payton Reese and Kyla Henry. Not pictured are Derek Lionberger, Lain Mitchelson, Tayana Crowder, Ighlee Thoren, Haily Stephens, Dylan Catlin, Nicole Peden, Braxton Patterson, Elijah Archuleta and Alex Allred.
ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College is proud to boast 86 athletes in total on five rosters, which encompasses men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, wrestling and women’s soccer.
Of those 86 athletes, there are several from Sweetwater County and other areas of Wyoming.
Rock Springs has nine local athletes with Alan Martinez, Derek Lionberger, Justis Reese and Demetrius Davenport all playing men’s basketball. Makalie Mignerey and Kyla Henry are on the women’s basketball roster. Rhys Brandt and Jayden Robison play volleyball and Payton Reese plays both women’s basketball and volleyball at Western.
Tayana Crowder and Kayde Strauss, from Green River, are both members of our women’s basketball team. Lain Mitchelson and Ighlee Thoren are from Farson and are on the men’s and women’s basketball teams respectively.
There are also a number of other athletes that are from different areas in Wyoming, including Haily Stephens from Lonetree, Gavin Patterson from Star Valley, Caleb Nathan from Casper, Dylan Catlin from Gillette, Aliya Edwards from Rawlins, Nicole Peden from Lyman, Taylor McBride from Evanston, Hailey Astle from Star Valley and Bradie Suter from Bedford.
Additionally, there are three team managers who are also from the state: Rock Springs residents Braxton Patterson and Alex Allred, and Evanston native Elijah Archuleta.
“We enjoy all of our student-athletes and workers but pride ourselves in having so many young people choose to stay local and in-state for their educational needs while continuing in their sport,” stated Dr. Lu Sweet, athletic director for Western Wyoming Community College.
“Good People, Good Students, Good Athletes…in that order! GO MUSTANGS!”