ROCK SPRINGS - - The small hall at the Sweetwater Events Complex was lined with competitors and their various birds, such as turkeys, ducks and chickens, preparing for the 4-H/FFA poultry show on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
As part of Wyoming’s Big Show, the local county fair, several kids and teens brought their show birds in order to vie for the top spot.
Samuel Walker, a sophomore at Farson-Eden High School, was named grand champion in the senior division for FFA.
“They didn’t have enough kids to separate those two classes. So, they just combined them,” he said. “You can also do FFA through high school.”
Walker’s chicken that he showed is black and smaller than a typical chicken.
“The chicken that I show is called a blue and illusion chicken; that’s its breed. It is also phantom sized,” he explained. “That means that it is basically a miniature chicken around ¼ of the weight of the original size.
“There are also some phantom chickens that do not have full sized chickens.”
Walker has had numerous successful showings during the fair over the years.
“I really like competing. It’s really a kind of show of who put the most work into it,” Walker said. “I’ve won grand for the past seven years now. I also won at the state poultry show last year.
“My favorite part about showing is the competition part of it. I also like getting the awards and seeing how I end up placing.”
He added, “There are some personal rivalries between the competitors. It can get pretty competitive.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.