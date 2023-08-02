Image one

Samuel Walker, a sophomore at Farson-Eden High School, was named grand champion in the senior division for FFA.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS - - The small hall at the Sweetwater Events Complex was lined with competitors and their various birds, such as turkeys, ducks and chickens, preparing for the 4-H/FFA poultry show on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

As part of Wyoming’s Big Show, the local county fair, several kids and teens brought their show birds in order to vie for the top spot.

