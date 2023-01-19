ss

Actor's Mission presents "Silent Sky" this weekend at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs, 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the third program of its 20th season on Jan. 23 and 24, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Actors’ Mission building at 440 South Main St. in Rock Springs. In total, 13 roles will be available for a range of adults, with one role requiring either a child or a young-looking adult. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.

This production will be made up of two separate one-act plays, both exploring complex issues of mortality and morality. The first play, "Everybody", was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of fifteenth-century morality play "Everyman." It examines the meaning of life, as well as what we can take with us at its end. The second play, "No Exit", is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus