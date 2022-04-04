...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs High School and Green River High School track and field teams competed in meets in Utah over the weekend.
On Thursday, March 31, the Green River Wolves competed at the Alpha Invite in Orem, Utah.
Overall, between both the boys and girls teams, Green River placed 28th out of 30 high schools competing with a team score of six.
The Wolves finished 23rd with a total of 3.5 team points, while the Lady Wolves finished in a three-way tie for 26th with a team score of 2.5.
On Saturday, April 2, the Rock Springs Tigers competed in the Bingham Invitational, which took place in South Jordan, Utah.
A combination of the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ score added up to an overall team score of 94 for Rock Springs, which was good enough for sixth place. Porter Chub of Rock Springs won the high jump and his teammate Colton Carlson took first in the discus event.
The Tigers finished fifth in the boys events, totaling 67 points. The Lady Tigers finished in a three-way tie for seventh, totaling 27 points after 18 events.