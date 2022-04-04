Track

Rock Springs High School and Green River High School track and field teams competed in meets in Utah over the weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

On Thursday, March 31, the Green River Wolves competed at the Alpha Invite in Orem, Utah.

Overall, between both the boys and girls teams, Green River placed 28th out of 30 high schools competing with a team score of six.

The Wolves finished 23rd with a total of 3.5 team points, while the Lady Wolves finished in a three-way tie for 26th with a team score of 2.5.

On Saturday, April 2, the Rock Springs Tigers competed in the Bingham Invitational, which took place in South Jordan, Utah.

A combination of the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ score added up to an overall team score of 94 for Rock Springs, which was good enough for sixth place. Porter Chub of Rock Springs won the high jump and his teammate Colton Carlson took first in the discus event.

The Tigers finished fifth in the boys events, totaling 67 points. The Lady Tigers finished in a three-way tie for seventh, totaling 27 points after 18 events.

