Layton, Utah residents Amanda Salazar, left, and Navy Salazar, right, admire the 2011 Dodge Mega Cab during the annual Fast Cars and Foster Kids event at Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – According to Sweetwater Foster Care, there are currently over 100 children placed out of home in Sweetwater County.

Hot rod enthusiasts and their families from around Sweetwater County were drawn to the 6th annual Fast Cars and Foster Kids event at Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.

