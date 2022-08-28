Layton, Utah residents Amanda Salazar, left, and Navy Salazar, right, admire the 2011 Dodge Mega Cab during the annual Fast Cars and Foster Kids event at Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27.
ROCK SPRINGS – According to Sweetwater Foster Care, there are currently over 100 children placed out of home in Sweetwater County.
Hot rod enthusiasts and their families from around Sweetwater County were drawn to the 6th annual Fast Cars and Foster Kids event at Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.
According to Rock Springs resident Bill Croy, five individuals decided to organize the event six years ago to help those in foster care get the essentials and bring hope into their lives.
“We wanted to do a different kind of car show and then give folks the opportunity to check out the autocross show in the parking lot,” said Croy. “This is organized to inspire kids to be gearheads, have dreams and help those kids in need.”
He added, “Last year, we helped 62 kids.”
Croy noted that there are “no other local programs that directly help foster care.”
“We’re glad to be here to help support foster care families and encourage more to apply to become a foster care family.”
Croy and his wife obtain a list of children in need every year and get them items such as clothes, shoes and backpacks.
Since the couple couldn’t have children, they decided to become foster care parents over a decade ago.
“Foster care isn’t for everyone but it is so rewarding,” he expressed. “Some people say they are afraid to become foster care parents because they don’t want to be attached to them. There are cases when they reconnect with their families and they have the opportunity to go back to their homes and start over with them.
“Seeing those families get together again is rewarding too.”
Croy said if that’s not the case, the foster care program will do whatever they can to place the child with a new family for a new beginning.
The couple were foster care parents for 17 years. They officially adopted four children out of about “200 who had come through the house over the years.”
“Sometimes we didn’t know how long the kids would stay,” he said. “It could be for a weekend, a week, a month or a year.”
Croy has seen, first-hand, the struggles children go through before being placed in foster care.
“We’ve had kids come into our home wearing the same clothes for two weeks,” he revealed. “Most of these kids go through some really tough times.”
There were about 30 entries for this year’s Fast Cars and Foster Kids event. Children had the opportunity to vote for their favorite car, ride in a kid’s size electric car on a small course and enjoy a meal from local food trucks.