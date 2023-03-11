Quitberg's art

Local artists Debora Soulé and Deon Quitberg have quite the contrast of styles even when working on the same subject matter. Their exhibit, "Animals Big and Small" is on display at White Mountain Library through the end of April.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- Local artists Deon Quitberg and Debora Soulé are exhibiting “Animals Big and Small” at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs now through the end of April.

The two artists have served on the Sweetwater County Library Exhibits committee together for nearly three decades. The inspiration for this exhibit was one of practicality – an opening in the calendar that needed to be filled. Quitberg and Soulé have very different styles of art-making and collaborating on the same theme appealed to them.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus