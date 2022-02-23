ROCK SPRINGS – The Senate Education Committee passed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” (Senate File 51) Monday morning in Cheyenne. This act will restrict transgender women and girls from playing on athletic teams that match their gender identity.
The SEC picked up from where they left off on Monday morning by allowing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) representative Sabrina King continue her testimony.
She reminded the committee that the Equal Protection Law keeps transgenders from being discriminated against.
“You can’t use Title 9 as an excuse to discriminate against transgender students,” King pointed out. “It’s not appropriate for the government to be involved.”
Senator Wendy Schuler, sponsor of Senate File 51, was an athletic coach for four decades. She says she is “an advocate for fairness in sports.”
“There will be opportunities for transgenders to compete,” Schuler said.
Schuler pointed out that biological males have physiological advantages in sports such as height, weight, better lungs and “bigger hearts.”
“It’s a no-win situation for the biological females who could be put on the bench,” Schuler mentioned. “We can’t ignore science and biology.”
She went to explain that by allowing transgenders to compete in female sports, it displaces girls and women. It also takes away playing time and scholarship opportunities.
“It places the biological females in unsafe situations,” she added.
According to Schuler, a majority of the public has been very supportive of the bill.
On Friday morning, University of Wyoming student Hanna Crockett testified against Senate File 51. She has been an athlete for ten years.
Crockett highlighted a few parts of an editorial written by her friend Mack Kramer. Kramer wrote it while they was still a senior at Rock Springs High School.
Kramer died by suicide during her first year at UW.
“My friend is no longer here so they can’t describe their struggles as a transgender so I’m here to do it,” Crockett shared. “This bill should be voted down due to the devastating number of people who took their own lives.
“Students from University of Wyoming do not support this bill – this bill utterly lacks empathy.”
She added, “It takes power from UW students and into the hands of government.”
Rock Springs resident Kenneth McCormack expressed their disappointment in the passing of SF51.
“Bills like this rely on scare tactics, harmful stereotypes, and unwarranted claims that transgender women have a physiological advantage over cisgender women,” McCormack said. “There is no evidence that transgender sports participation has had any measurable impact on the success of cisgender athletes.”
According to McCormack, transgender youth and young adults are substantially more likely than their cisgender peers to experience bullying, victimization, harassment, rejection from peers and violence.
“Our kids already experience so much hostility in school, why are so quick to add to it?”
After the vote, Crockett and her friend Riley Skorcz expressed their concerns about the bill.
“I’m really disappointed that people who represent athletes didn’t take in account of our testimonies,” Crockett expressed.
According to Skorcz, one of their friends had asked athletes around the campus if they’d object to competing with transgenders. They didn’t see an issue with it at all.
Skorcz said, “It’s none of my business what gender my competitor is.
“What matters is team work and the community we build on as a team.”
Former Rock Springs resident Chase Pendleton is currently attending University of California. She is an art history major with a special emphasis on queer and transgender studies.
“Trans rights are human rights,” Pendleton pointed out.
Pendleton agrees with the ACLU, saying, “Senate File 51 violates both the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Right Act.”
Pendleton added, “Such legislation does not have students’ best interests at heart and instead targets those in our state who need protection and support the most.”
“Being transgender is not a choice,” Pendleton expressed. “It’s no different than being tall or having red hair.
“Telling trans kids that they cannot play on the team that aligns with and affirms their gender identity is tantamount to telling them they are not welcome at school.”
The “Fairness in Women Sports’ Act” will become effective as of Aug. 15, 2022.
Pendleton said, “We should be working to create more inclusive and accepting communities — not targeting a minority group of student athletes.”
Senator Charles Scott, chairman for the committee, pointed out that the human species has evolved along with physical strength.
“That’s the way the world is,” Scott said. “We have insisted equality in men and women and that’s appropriate but this is different."
Scott mentioned that the experience of competition for females is destroyed when they’re competing against biological males.
He voted for the bill.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss opposed the bill.
“It creeps me out,” he expressed. “Every situation is unique and you need to be supportive. This doesn’t emphasize support.
“It doesn’t in any way support the transgender community, their desire to compete in sports, their struggles in the world and the hardships they face.”
He added, “I don’t see where his does anyone good. I see where it does harm.”
Sen. Bo Biteman and Sen. Tim Salazar voted for Senate File 51. Sen. Affie Ellis voted against it.
The measure now moves on to the full senate where three readings will take place before a final vote.