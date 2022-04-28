In the life of a reporter, it’s not every day that you get to encounter cute, fluffy animals while on the job.
I recently got the chance to interview someone who raises rabbits. When I scheduled the interview, I was excited to get to see and take photographs of their pet rabbits. Who doesn’t like being around cute animals?
Now, I personally have never been around those cute little balls of fur for an extended period of time. That’s why before that interview, I was very unaware that I have a slight allergy to rabbits.
As I was interviewing the person and taking pictures of the adorable rabbits, I began to feel a little funny. Now, it just started with my eyes beginning to slightly water and burn. It then escalated from there.
My nose then started to run and a rash began to form on my neck. Not thinking much of it, I continued with the interview. As the interview progressed, however, my eyes continued to water and it looked as if I was starting to cry.
I quickly realized at that point that I was having an allergic reaction to these adorable little furballs.
How could something that cute make you feel so uncomfortable?
I of course pushed forward in order to complete the interview, even through hazy eyes.
Thankfully, due to having other allergies, I always have Benadryl on hand. With it not being a severe reaction, I was able to wait until after the interview was completed to take the medicine.
I suppose that’s the hazard of the job. You never know what you’re going to come across and you never know if you’ll end up being allergic to one of the subjects of your interview.
Even after having an allergic reaction, I would still say that it was worth it. Who wouldn’t like to get the opportunity to see an adorable animal while on the job?
However, I do think from now on that I'll stay away from the cute little allergy-inducing pets.