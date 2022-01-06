Picture this:
You’re a reporter attending a county commissioners meeting to simply cover it and in turn, crank out a well written article pertaining to what happened at said meeting.
Then, in the midst of the meeting, a police officer appears in the doorway to let those in attendance know that the courthouse is now under a lockdown.
That’s exactly how I spent a Tuesday morning when the Sweetwater County Courthouse was put on lockdown on Dec. 4.
I happen to have been one of the “lucky” ones present in the building during that time.
Due to a threat called in about a potential shooting and explosive device placed somewhere in the building, those in the courthouse were asked to stay put until the law enforcement searched the building and perimeter.
Now to say that it was a pleasant experience would definitely be far from the truth.
No one wants to be in a situation like that where the outcome is unknown. The threat of a possible shooter and/or explosive device being in the building that you are currently occupying does not stir up warm and fuzzy feelings, that’s for sure.
It’s not a situation you never want to be in ever again.
With all of that being said, I am very grateful that the threat did not actualize into a seriously dangerous situation.
I am very glad to only have had to spend a couple of extra hours at the courthouse while officers ensured the building was safe, instead of it being a credible threat.
Also, being a reporter in a scenario like this definitely opens your eyes to see how a lockdown is covered by the media. By trying to update those in the community about the situation, it’s important to do it in a safe and responsible manner.
There’s a fine line to ensure not to cross when the member of the media is a part of the situation they are reporting on.
Putting the correct information out there and ensuring that it doesn’t potentially compromise the situation are key components.
Furthermore, I think it is important to commend those who were affected by the lockdown. No one freaked out, panicked or even seemed irritated that it was “disrupting” their day.
They let the police officers who were there do their job and complied with what was asked of us.
In addition, I am also extremely grateful for all of the law enforcement present during the lockdown who responded to the situation.
Now, let’s never do that again. I’ve had enough excitement to last me for a while.
Caroline Phillips is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at cphillips@rocketminer.com