Boy oh boy, the good a day of shopping can do for your mood is unmatched by pretty much everything else.
Every once in a while, a good dose of retail therapy seems like just what the doctor ordered.
After living in Rock Springs for around five months, there aren’t many things I miss from back home besides family and friends. The beautiful landscape, lovely people and friendly atmosphere are all great perks of being a Sweetwater County resident.
However, I have to say that I miss being a short drive away from many of the larger retail stores you can find easily in bigger cities. Being able to drop in to a Target after a long day of work to aimlessly walk through the aisles and purchase things I don’t actually need is an excellent form of relaxation.
The convenience a Target offers is also an added benefit to having one close by.
Need a specific piece of home decor that is trending online? Target definitely has it. Looking for a bridal shower, baby shower or birthday gift that will be just perfect and specific enough to fit the person’s likes and personality? There are tons of aisles filled with inventory fitting that description.
Let’s just say that I would definitely be the first person in line on opening day if a Target were to open here in Sweetwater County.
Recently, I took a quick trip down to Salt Lake City to do some shopping. During my day of shopping, I visited a few different malls and many of the retail stores.
Although, the highlight of the day was definitely the three different Targets I found myself shopping in.
I’ve often heard it said that you don’t actually choose what you buy at Target, Target chooses for you. It’s quite easy to get caught up in the aisles lined with products that are just so enticing to buy and can easily find their way into your shopping cart.
You can find yourself going in for one thing but end up leaving with a full cart and a lengthy receipt.
On the other hand, maybe it isn’t such a bad thing that there isn’t a Target here in Rock Springs.
My wallet and bank account are probably much better off without it.