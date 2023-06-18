I have never considered myself to be much of an emotional person. It just isn’t who I am.
Typically, any matter of intense emotion tends to get masked a bit by me, as to not seem “weak” or even have to really deal with said emotion.
But on a recent trip down to Red Canyon in Utah, I simply decided to embrace it.
See, almost two years ago, I made the move to Rock Springs. I'd found a job that I love and a landscape that, at times can be accompanied by harsh weather, but also provides breathtaking scenery and wildlife.
I have a job that I adore and have the opportunity to live in a state with scenic landscapes. What else could I ask for?
Well, every day isn’t just that simple. It can be hard being so far away from “home.”
And, most times, I even feel guilty for feeling this way. Here I am, working at my dream job and loving nearly every moment of it. And yet, sometimes it’s not enough of a distraction.
Sometimes, the feeling of being homesick gradually creeps in and can practically ruin a good day.
I think that’s where the feelings of guilt and not being grateful come into play.
I think to myself, “You did this to yourself. You’re the one who chose to move nearly 1,400 miles away from your friends and family.”
And I did do this to myself.... well, with a nudge from God, of course.
Knowing and feeling that this was God’s plan for my life, I packed up my car, anxiously bid farewell to my loved ones and moved to a state where I didn’t really know anyone.
Was it scary? It sure was. But I knew that by following God’s will, I’d be alright.
However, it hasn’t always been a walk in the park. It’s hard starting over; moving to a new state and starting a brand new job.
That’s a big reason as to why I love summers in Wyoming so much. Getting to be outdoors as much as I can in the cooler weather of a Wyoming summer has its perks.
It can be easy to allow myself to wallow in the self-pity of homesickness when I’m cooped up during the winter months. When there’s nothing to do but stay inside during a snowstorm, those feelings of missing home and loved ones easily come back into view.
During the summer, however, exploring my fairly new home and its surrounding areas has been a delight and a saving grace. The great outdoors is a welcome distraction.
And through that process, I’ve had a lot of time to think and be somewhat introspective.
Through this, I’ve come to an important conclusion:
Having conflicting feelings is ok. Feeling grateful for the life you have, but still feeling down at times for the people and things you’re missing back home is also ok.
So, standing at one of the look-out points of Red Canyon, with tears pouring over my face, I think I finally got it.
I can allow myself to feel that mix of complicated emotions while still loving the place that I am in life.
Caroline Phillips is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper in Rock Springs. She can be reached at cphillips@rocketminer.com.
