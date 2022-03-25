Look. I get it. Living in an apartment building comes with a lengthy list of pros and cons.
When it comes to pros, there’s typically a maintenance person on staff to fix anything that breaks in your apartment. For the most part, you can have the peace of mind that there is always someone nearby (a neighbor) to be there if a burglar breaks in or there’s an emergency that arises.
In my case, a lovely perk has been having someone shovel the sidewalks on those cold, snowy mornings.
However, and this may outweigh all of the pros, living in apartment also means there’s usually quite thin walls that separate yourself and those who live beside you.
Those thin walls lend to a lot sounds that overflow out of the nearby apartments and into your own. In my own experience, I’ve heard everything from quarreling couples, rowdy children and worst of all, the continuous blasting of loud, obnoxious music.
Now, I don’t mean that I occasionally hear an hour of a nearby neighbor playing their music just a touch too loud.
No.
Here lately, one of my lovely neighbors has been indulging in the routine of blaring their music well into the late hours of the night. But oh no, it doesn’t stop there.
No, this lovely neighbor of mine has also routinely started playing their music loudly again every day at 3:30 a.m for the past week and a half.
I don’t even mean that I can slightly make out what the lyrics are of the songs that are being played. Nope. The music is played so loudly that it makes the walls of my bedroom vibrate.
I suppose I would equate it to having a band playing live music directly in my apartment. It’s that loud.
I am not saying that I have been the picture perfect neighbor and continuously quiet with no sound disruptions. But come on now.
Why would one need their music to be played that loud?
I was not looking to cause any trouble for this music-loving neighbor of mine, but after he fourth night of the loud music, I finally filed a complaint with the front office at my apartment building.
Of course, that has not really done anything to muffle the continuous stream of loud music. It did, however, seem like the logical first step to me.
So, with all of that being said, if you live in an apartment building or even in close proximity to a next-door neighbor, I implore you to be mindful of the noise you’re making.
I’m not saying that you need to as quiet as a church mouse, but I definitely do not suggest playing your music loudly at all hours of the night.
Give your neighbors the common courtesy of allowing them to get a restful, uninterrupted night’s sleep.
Now, I suppose I’ll invest in a nice pair of ear plugs and a steady supply of some type of caffeine source.
