ROCK SPRINGS – The Young at Heart Community Center is excited to announce their new executive director.
Rock Springs resident Jamie Loredo has stepped in as the new executive director of Young at Heart Community Center.
“I have been a resident of Rock Springs for nearly my entire life,” said Loredo. “I have strong roots in Rock Springs and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city.”
According to Loredo, she started her career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as her conduit. She taught for the community education program where she built a strong rapport with the aging adults she had in her class,
“I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart,” she said. “The patrons of this facility have a way of imprinting on your heart. Working at the center has restored my faith in humanity. I see positivity and empathy every single day when I walk into this building.”
Loredo first began her career with Young at Heart as the Facility Secretary/Activities Coordinator.
“I hit the ground running. My days are long and busy, as I am currently a part-time student at Western and a mother of two, with a household and a husband to keep up with,” she explained. “Every day brings me challenges and new experiences partnered with amazing stories. I am incredibly grateful to serve as the executive director of the center.”
She added, “We have an amazing team and I am excited to continue our growth. I look forward to working with our entire community in the future and achieving new goals. Our doors are open to everyone as we are the ‘Community place for the young, and the young at heart.’ I urge you to stop by and visit; we would love to have you!”
