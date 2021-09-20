Hey there readers of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Having been born and raised in Louisiana my whole life, Wyoming is definitely a big change of scenery for someone like me.
My name is Caroline Phillips and I am the new local news reporter.
Now how exactly did a journalist from Louisiana find herself in Southwest Wyoming you ask?
Well, deciding to make the move was a no-brainer for me after my visit to Sweetwater County in August.
Experiencing the breathtaking views and wildlife that Wyoming has to offer pretty much sealed the deal for me.
During my visit, I got the chance to see the wonderful sights and sounds around Rock Springs and Green River. Getting to see the horses on Wild Horse Loop was just the icing on the cake.
Living in Northern Louisiana, there aren’t as many unique and picturesque views as compared to Wyoming. So shortly after my visit, I knew that I just had to live in this beautiful state.
Now, let me tell you a little bit about myself.
I have a strong love for traveling and exploring new places. Taking day trips to cool places I’ve never been is what I like to spend my time doing when not working.
I’m an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks, despite them not having the best track record when it comes to winning streaks.
One thing I am most excited about with my move to Wyoming is all of the winter weather.
Having grown up in the South, I think I’ve seen snow a total of six times. So, I’m eagerly anticipating getting to see Sweetwater County blanketed in snow.
Even though my decision to move to Wyoming was somewhat easy, my path to becoming a journalist was slightly more complicated.
I went into college thinking I would eventually attend medical school with a dream of becoming a doctor. But when that dream changed the summer after my sophomore year, I had to find a new major.
Deciding to take a journalism class the next fall semester was the best decision I made my whole college career. It all instantly clicked and I realized that journalism was the right profession for me.
Interning at a small-town newspaper my senior year just solidified that decision for me even more. During my time there, I covered the local parish's town hall and school board meetings; as well as local events and feature articles on interesting people in the area.
Getting the opportunity to interview people I may have never met and hearing their life story is a fantastic part of being a journalist. In turn, telling their stories through an article for readers to enjoy makes it even better.
For the Rocket Miner, I will be covering a lot of the local government and education stories.
I think there's something great about all of the city council and school district board meetings. They're like the skeletal system of schools and cities. What's said and done at them is integral to how the city and school system runs and operates.
They let residents have a voice concerning what they want their school and city to be like. Writing about these meetings allows readers who can’t attend them to continue staying informed.
All in all, I hope to write interesting, topical and informative articles for the residents of Sweetwater County.
Caroline Phillips is the local news reporter for the Rocket Miner. Contact her at cphillips@rocketminer.com