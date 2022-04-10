Communities help fire victims rebuild their lives
GREEN RIVER – Friends, family and co-workers celebrated the lives of those that were saved from a recent home fire and helped raise funds for their recovery on Saturday night.
The Wadsworth Family Benefit Dinner and Auction took place at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River.
Green River resident Matt Wadsworth was working a night shift on Feb. 1, 2022 while his wife and four children slept soundly at home. A fire started in the early morning hours.
Rock Springs resident Ryan Pasborg was on his way to work when he saw the blaze from the road.
Out of the four children, three escaped with minor injuries. They told Pasborg that their younger brother Weston was still inside with their mother. He rescued them from the burning home and waited for help to arrive.
Rock Springs resident Traison Dunlap and his girlfriend Samantha Seymour were waiting in line to buy raffle tickets at the family benefit dinner.
They consider Pasborg a hero.
“It was a coincidence and it paid off,” said Dunlap. “Matt’s a great guy.
“There will be a lot of support for him and his family.”
The couple are friends with the Wadsworth family. Seymour works with Matt at Church and Dwight.
“Stay strong and hang in there,” Dunlap told the family. “It will get better.”
Chicken alfredo, spaghetti, salad and beverages were served at the event.
Veldon Kraft was the auctioneer.
Justin Sax, a co-worker at Church and Dwight was looking at silent auction items with his fiancée, Amy Cox.
“At Church and Dwight, we take care of each other,” Sax pointed out. “We’re like one big family.”
Matt’s uncle, Doug Wadsworth lives in Jamestown, not far from where the home fire occurred.
He is still amazed at Pasborg’s quick actions on that life-changing night.
“I’ve been in rescue for 40 years and that was definitely a miracle,” said Doug.
Organizers were scrambling to accommodate the attendees.
“They told us to plan for 200 people,” Doug mentioned. “By 5:30, there were more than 200.
“The support from this community is incredible.”
Matt was excited to see how many people arrived at the fundraiser.
“This is unbelievable!” he exclaimed with his wife Stephanie by his side. “I’m so happy so many people here.”
He said he appreciates Pasborg’s bravery as well.
“Welcome to the family, Ryan!”
Stephanie explained that she still doesn’t remember the rescue since she was unconscious.
“I asked a lot of questions eventually but my first thought was ‘Is everyone OK?’” she shared. “If it had been minutes later, I wouldn’t be standing here now.”
Stephanie concentrates on home safety habits such as turning off items when they’re not being used but she hasn’t been too obsessive about it.
“I don’t have a fear of fire but I have a fear of going through that again,” she admitted. “There’s a whole lot more to recovery than most people realize.”
She said that everything in the house and garage are gone.
“I woke up to a shirt and a pair of pants,” she said. “That’s all I had.”
Stephanie’s sister-in-law Jennifer Barrett traveled from Kentucky to assist with the fundraiser.
“I haven’t seen this place get packed like this before!” Barrett beamed. “We are all here for a reason.
“It’s restored my faith in humanity.”
She added, “I’m just a small-town girl who is really proud of where she’s from right now.”
“My heart is full and I’m truly humbled.”
Jamestown resident Desiree Gomez agreed.
“This event is better than I could have imagined,” Gomez shared. “There’s definitely an outpour of support and love from this community.”
Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle expressed awe as more people checked in at the door.
“This is Sweetwater County at its finest,” Grossnickle pointed out. “The community always comes together to support one another.”
So far, $47,275 has been raised in a Go Fund Me account. Those who could not attend the event but would like to make a donation may go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/wadsworth-family-benefit?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.