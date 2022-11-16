SWEETWATER COUNTY – An application for a conditional use permit (CUP) Love’s Travel Stops in order to allow for a new wastewater treatment system failed during the Sweetwater County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The county commission did not make a motion on the proposal.
Originally, the permit was asked for an underground injection sewage disposal system with a septic tank as well as a leach field. The system failed because of the clay soil that didn’t allow the water to properly percolate.
For over a year, Love’s has been taking its waste to the wastewater treatment plant in Green River.
Love’s then requested to change the CUP over to a sanitary sewage treatment system.
Sweetwater County Land Use director Eric Bingham said that the water would be treated with an activated sludge waste water treatment system. The treated effluent would then be sent to the Green River.
The existing CUP is for a travel stop facility (truck stop) and includes a convenience store, automotive pumps, truck fuel pumps, fast food restaurant and tire shop.
Bingham said that the auto and truck fuel pumps are under separate canopies adjacent to the convenience store/ fast food restaurant.
“The applicant has received approval of construction of this sewage facility,” Bingham said.
The CUP has a list of conditions attached to it that includes regular as well as consistent monitoring of the system. It also requires weekly reports that would be sent to the Joint Powers Water Board (JPWB) as well as the county.
Bingham said that it also has a condition that would have a five-year time frame.
It would allow for the construction of the Jamestown-Rio Vista sewer line. He said that the funding for the sewer lines was secured upon the passing of the specific purpose tax passed during the 2022 General Election.
Commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling said that he does not think that the commission would not have approved the original CUP if the new system had been proposed.
“I don’t believe the permit would have been approved, that’s just me, had they not come forward with the injection process,” Wendling said. “It would have moved into something along this design. I truly believe that.”
During the meeting, Apex Company LLC design engineer for Love’s Scott Huismann said that the septic tank would stay in place and three trains, basins where wastewater is treated, would be installed.
Huisman said that the first two trains would be installed to completion. It would take Love’s peak flow, 23,000 gallons per day.
Additionally, the third train would be used as a backup if it was needed for more capacity in the future.
According to Huismann, the system would use ultra-filtration. It would filter the waste down to smaller than one micron.
He also said that automated alerts would be a part of the system. The alerts would allow them to shut down if it was needed due to a contamination or a failure in the system.
During the presentation, JPWB general manager Brian Seppie said that putting the added nutrients in the Green River would still present as a risk even with the assurance from Love’s that the water quality would be monitored on a weekly basis.
Community members wishing to voice their opinions on the matter were invited to speak up during the meeting.
Resident Philip Stanton said that if there was an issue of contamination to arise, local residents wouldn’t be aware of it until after it occurred.
“We already know the original design was approved by DEQ. And it failed. If you guys do approve this today, no one is going to know anything about the monitoring, except for the DEQ. None of us would know anything about it until it has failed,” Stanton said.
The commissioners also voiced their opinions.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd said that it might not be enough to reassure the Sweetwater County residents that the water isn’t being contaminated, even with Love’s monitoring it.
“I think the concept of putting what could be effluent into the river is highly concerning to the citizens, especially to the ones four miles above the water reservoir. There are practices and concepts in place, but I don’t know if it is enough to provide enough reassurance,” Lloyd said.
Also, commissioner Mary Thoman said that it could be a good time for working with the Jamestown-Rio Vista project.
Following a failed motion by Thoman to postpone the decision until more options can be discussed, Lloyd made a motion for all of the entities, Love’s, Jamestown-Rio Vista, the Sweetwater County Land Use Department, and the JPWB, to have the discussion within a month to give time for those currently serving on the county commission to vote on it.
It was then seconded by Thoman.
However, Wendling said that he did not agree with postponing it and said that there should be focus put on getting the sewer line installed.
Once it came down to voting on whether or not it would be postponed until after the additional options could be discussed, Lloyd, Wendling and commissioner Jeff Smith voted against it.
Thoman was the only commissioner to vote in favor of it; commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld was not at the meeting.