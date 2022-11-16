Image one

SWEETWATER COUNTY – An application for a conditional use permit (CUP) Love’s Travel Stops in order to allow for a new wastewater treatment system failed during the Sweetwater County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The county commission did not make a motion on the proposal.

