ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs couple Branden Cheese-Martinez and Ronald Martinez-Cheese, like many others, started communicating online.
“Our conversations were always very casual but I developed a HUGE crush on Ron,” said Branden. “It gave me ‘butterflies’ every time I noticed he sent me a new message.”
They finally met in person.
According to Branden and his sweetheart, they have been inseparable since. Shortly after, Ronald proposed to Branden and they decided to get married.
Branden and Ronald were married on May 6, 2020 in the gazebo at the park across from the courthouse in Green River by Magistrate Stewart Toolson during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their family and friends were not allowed to attend or be a part of the ceremony. They renewed their vows on June 20, 2020 in order for them to invite family and friends to celebrate. This was followed by their honeymoon at Snow King Resort in Jackson, WY.
Branden still gushes over Ronald.
“Of course, right off the bat, I was most impressed by how handsome Ron was,” Branden shared “But when we first met, I was struck by how easy it is to talk to him. Our conversations always flowed.”
He added, “I’ve always loved Ron’s spontaneity. We often catch ourselves doing the most random things for no particular reason other than Ron thought it was a good idea!”
Branden’s personality stood out to Ronald immediately.
“What stood out to me about Branden is how amazing he is, in fact, he had me from the minute we started talking.”
Ronald was born in Craig, Colorado and he was raised in Baggs. He was a 2010 graduate of Little Snake River High School. He attended college in Wyoming and various other states, ultimately receiving a degree in nursing.
Currently, he works as a server at Denny’s in Rock Springs.
Branden was born and raised in Rock Springs. The long-time resident works as a wireless specialist at Russell Cellular Verizon in Rock Springs. He is a 2006 Rock Springs High School graduate and received his Associate of Science degree in Accounting at Western Wyoming Community College. He attended the University of Wyoming for one year. He is currently working towards his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting online through Western Governor’s University.
They have a lot in common, but they enjoy hanging out with friends and family the most. They also love Mexican food.
“The spicier, the better!” Branden laughed.
Of course, there are pet peeves in most relationships.
According to Ronald, Branden’s snoring is the worst. It also bothers him when “he scrapes his fork on a plate.”
“Other than that, everything else is okay,” Ron admitted. “Even when he does those things, I still love him. Even if it makes me grind my teeth or I stay up. I love him to the moon and back and I deal with it.”
“He’s my world and I wouldn’t change anything about him for the world. He spoils me rotten and he’s my best friend. I don’t know what I would do without him.”
Branden noted that Ronald watches television shows and movies about witches or vampires repeatedly.
“He always gets a bit of an eye-roll from me when we’re watching TV and he flips on another vampire or witch show,” Branden chuckled. “Nothing against these genres of films, but I like variety.”
They like going out and hanging out with friends but also like a quiet evening at home watching movies and hanging out with their pets.
They vacationed in Kauai, Hawaii a year ago and went hunting in the Big Sandy area of the Wind River mountains.
“We lucked out on opening day and got two nice buck deer,” Branden revealed.
They said that they “simply knew the chemistry was there.”
“We often explain this to people saying ‘when you know, you know,’ Branden explained. “We just knew that we wanted to be together forever.”
In terms of coming out to his family and friends, Branden said they were very supportive.
“However, many members of our family and friends were uneasy about the fact we got married so quickly. Some even said that we wouldn’t last,” Branden shared. “But I think it’s fair to say we’ve proven the naysayers wrong.”
They have been married for over two years.
“Ron often tells me, ‘You’re stuck with me forever’ to which my response is ‘That works for me!’”
Branden didn’t come out until his late 20s.
“I kept it hidden for fear of judgment or heaven knows what else,” he said. “I regret, very often, not coming out years before. It would have made me feel so much better.
“When I came out, a weight was lifted off my shoulders.”
Branden and Ronald hope more individuals will not be afraid to hide their identities.
“Be true to yourself,” Branden advised. “You may be surprised at how many people will actually be supportive of you. Those who are unsupportive probably weren’t truly on your side or a true friend to begin with.
“Life is too short to not do what makes you happy.”
Branden recalls the Stonewall Inn riot that occurred in 1969.
“Police raided it leading to days of protesting by the gay community. Lives were lost and many people were injured during those days at the hand of violent police officers,” Branden pointed out. “While celebrating pride every June, I always stay mindful of the sacrifices and countless lives lost that paved the way for us having the rights we have today.
“There is still a lot of work to be done towards equality, but we’re headed in a good direction and need to continue fighting and pushing forward much like they did at Stonewall and throughout the past several decades.”