...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 12 inches. Higher totals in excess of 15 inches are
possible in eastern Sweetwater County toward Wamsutter. Winds
gusting 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create periods of whiteout conditions
and heavy drifting.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Rock Springs resident Russ Lozier is the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for January.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Russ Lozier as the Volunteer of the Month for January.
Lozier has volunteered for the organization countless times over the years since its conception. This January, he spent approximately 15 hours to construct lighting storage racks for the Broadway Theater - including designing and installing them in the space. This project will allow for appropriate storage and proper maintenance of lighting instruments not in use moving forward.
Though he was born and raised in Lander, Russ has called Rock Springs home for many years with his family. Most of that time has been spent working for Mountain West Pipeline, formerly Questar, for the last 32 years.
If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com