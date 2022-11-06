ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo signed a proclamation declaring November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States and Wyoming. The proclamation states that it accounts for more deaths than colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
There were 1,502 new lung cancer cases and 1,077 deaths because of lung cancer between 2015 and 2019 in Wyoming, according to the Centers for disease Control and Prevention.
The five-year survival rate for localized lung cancer is about 60% but only about 24% of lung cancers are diagnosed at this stage.
The proclamation states, “Lung cancer screenings for high-risk individuals using low-dose computed tomography could lead to the earlier detection of lung cancer and save lives. As a result, this screening reduces mortality rates by 20% when compared to screening by chest x-ray in the National Lung Screening Trial, and reduces the risk of death at 10 years by 24% in men and 33% in women.
“Funding for lung cancer research trails far behind funding for research of many other cancers, and additional research is needed for early diagnosis, screening and treatment for lung cancer as well as lung cancer affecting women and lung cancer health disparities.”
According to the proclamation, lung cancer incidence is decreasing twice as fast in men as it is in women; each year more women die from lung cancer. By 2035, more women will die from lung cancer than men.
Additionally, African Americans have the highest lung cancer incidence and mortality of all races, and disparities in lung cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and mortality are well characterized among African Americans and other racial minorities.
The proclamation also states, “Organizations working in the Rock Springs community, such as the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative and Women’s Lung Cancer Forum, are committed to education regarding lung cancer, lung cancer screening and working to increase lung cancer screening rates in Rock Springs.”
“Don’t forget that lung cancer can be brought on to those individuals that are non-smokers as well,” Kaumo said. “So, get your screening and do your part to make sure that if there are issues, it’s caught early.”