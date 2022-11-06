Image one

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo signed a proclamation declaring November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

 Rocket Miner Photo

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States and Wyoming. The proclamation states that it accounts for more deaths than colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

