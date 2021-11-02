LARAMIE - The University of Wyoming Cowgirls are coming off a magnificent run in the Mountain West Conference Tournament last season where they were able to win four games in four days as the No. 7 seed to capture their first conference title.
Despite achieving a feat that no Cowgirl or Cowboy team has ever accomplished, Wyoming native and Cowgirl junior McKinley Bradshaw remembers how tough the season was before they lifted the Mountain West Conference trophy.
“It was definitely one of the hardest seasons, I’d say, with all the COVID protocols,” McKinley Bradshaw explained. “I know we had a great ending to our season, but in the middle of it, we were traveling a lot and playing back-to-back games which was definitely an adjustment. It wasn’t the most ideal season, and we can most definitely improve on our regular season performance.”
Bradshaw was a force in and off the court last season, as she repeated her admirable honor of being named to the Academic All-Mountain West team, as well as a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete for the past two seasons.
On the court, the Lyman native was good for 11.7 points per game, while shooting 43 percent from the 3-point line. Both were team highs. She primarily came off the bench as a top reserve, scoring in double figures in nine of the final 10 games of the season.
“Personally, I want to become more of an offensive threat to other teams,” Bradshaw said pertaining to the the goals for the season. “Keep that spark that I had last year but even more so this year because we lost our seniors. I also want to be more of a leader to my team. As a team, we want to improve our record. Learning how to play together the way we did in the conference tournament is key to improving our record.”
Despite the remarkable postseason run, the Cowgirls were slighted and picked fifth in the Preseason Mountain West Poll and received zero first place votes. Bradshaw believes success on the road this season is the key to proving the doubters wrong.
“Winning the regular season title is very possible if we figure out how to play on the road. That was our biggest struggle last year. Obviously, we will give it our all, but it will come down to road games.”
Bradshaw will lead her Cowgirls in to battle on Nov. 9 as they open the regular season at home, against Colorado State University Pueblo. Tip-off is at 11 a.m.