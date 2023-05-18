Mack Kramer

Richard and Marlene Kramer presented the second annual Mack Kramer Memorial Scholarship to Morgen Forbush, a graduating senior at Rock Springs High School.

 Photo courtesy of Marlene Kramer

ROCK SPRINGS – Richard and Marlene Kramer presented the second annual Mack Kramer Memorial Scholarship to Morgen Forbush, a graduating senior at Rock Springs High School, on Tuesday, May 16.

The Kramers established this scholarship to honor their daughter, Makayla “Mack” Kramer, and bring awareness to mental health. Mack was the valedictorian for the class of 2020 at Rock Springs High School and was an accomplished member of both the band, and the speech and debate team.

