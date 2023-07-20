BULGARIA – Former Green River High School wrestling standout Zella Maez recently completed an experience of a lifetime as she traveled overseas to take part in the George Camp in Bulgaria.
It was a trip to remember for Maez as she described it as a trip of “firsts” for her.
“It was my first time being on a plane and leaving the country,” she said. “We went through three different currencies, such as euro, leu and lev, which was cool on its own. We explored the different cultures and countries, the way things are done and said.”
The trip was from June 9 through June 21.
Maez said that everywhere they went was beautiful, but there was one place in particular that stood out to her.
“Everywhere was beautiful, of course, but my favorite place was Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. We toured a castle there and learned lots of history everywhere we went, like monuments, churches, Olympic stadiums and more,” she said.
“I really enjoyed learning about the churches they had and how holy they were. There was one church where they didn’t allow any photos to be taken, but looking at all the art on the walls was amazing. I really enjoyed the castle where we could see all the old war towers and hideouts. There were some crossbows in the lookout towers, so that was really cool.”
Of course, the trip was centered around wrestling and learning from the minds of different wrestlers from around the world.
“The wrestling was super fun, getting to meet all these different wrestlers,” she said. “We traded our shirts and singlets with them. They knew some English, depending on where we were some kids knew more English than others so it was difficult to communicate with them at times, but we figured it out.”
She noted that her favorite wrestling experience overseas took place at Sunny Beach on the Black Sea.
“We wrestled on the Black Sea, which was an experience on its own. I remember during practice on the beach, I threw my friend Brianna for five and everyone was impressed and in ‘Ah!’” Maez said. “It was awesome!”
She said that there was a lot of training and competition “day after day.”
Learning the different warm ups each team has was really interesting,” she noted. “We ran on the beach for two miles every morning and practiced on the sand and in the ocean, while the rest was mat training.”
Maez also wanted to express her gratitude to several businesses in the community that helped her get to Bulgaria for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I’d like to give a shout out to Church and Dwight, Tanners Family Dentistry, Serenity One Sanctuary and Pineda’s Kempo Karate for sponsoring me to go on this trip. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my family, friends and our great community we have here. Thank you everyone for your support!”
Maez hopes to bring what she learned with her to Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota this fall.
Back on April 17, she became the first female wrestler in Green River High School history to sign her national letter of intent to wrestle for a college program.
She will be joining a Dickinson program entering its first season. With the 2022-23 season being the first for female wrestling in the state of Wyoming, Maez is up for the challenge again and embracing the opportunity to help build a program.
“I think I’ll help out the best way I can and just try to make it the best experience we can and build a great program up there,” she said back in April.