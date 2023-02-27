...Banded Snow Showers and Blowing Snow through tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts where heavier bands move through. Winds Gusting 30 to
40 mph.
* WHERE...Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be banded, resulting in vastly
different snowfall amounts over short distances. Gusty winds
will create blowing and drifting snow and could cause
significant reductions in visibility. Local whiteout conditions
are possible at times.
Maggie Smith makes RSHS history as first female to win women's wrestling state title
CASPER — Rock Springs High School wrestling teams performed well at the WHSAA State Championships in Casper over the weekend, and even made some history.
This year was the inaugural women’s wrestling season in the state of Wyoming and Rock Springs High School senior Maggie Smith will forever have her named etched into the history books.
Smith became the first female in the history of Rock Springs High School to win a women’s wrestling state title. She took first place in the 190-pound weight class. As a team, the Lady Tigers finished 19th out of over 50 teams across the state.
The Rock Springs men’s wrestling team finished eighth at the Class 4A State Championships, totaling 111 points.
Sheridan (260) won the state championship, while Thunder Basin (247.5) placed second and Star Valley (235) placed third.