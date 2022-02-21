...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...The western third of Sweetwater County including Green
River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, including Interstate 80, could become closed
especially east and south of Rock Springs. Travel could be
difficult. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight and
Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Main Street Market (Downtown farmer’s market) is scheduled for every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting July 7 through Sept. 8, 2022 at the traditional location on South Main Street in Rock Springs. It is the oldest and most established farmer's market in Rock Springs. It will feature local and regional vendors with fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products and homemade crafts. Typically over 30 vendors attend the market weekly.
Vendor applications are now being accepted. Fees are $50.00 for private craft vendor; $75.00 for private food vendors; and $150.00 for commercial vendors.
The Main Street Market is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and the City of Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Arts & Culture, and Promotions. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.