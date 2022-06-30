ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is gearing up for the summer Main Street Market (Downtown farmer’s market) to begin next Thursday, July 7th. The Market is scheduled for every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., through September 8, 2022 at the traditional location on South Main Street in Rock Springs. It is the oldest and most established farmer's market in Rock Springs, and will feature local and regional vendors with fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products, and homemade crafts.
Shoppers can enjoy these vendors:
· Navajo Taco's
· Square State Brewing
· Sidekicks
· Papa's Pasteries and Sweet Treats
· Rebel and Roots Boutique
· Jewelry by Terry
· Jeffrey Family Fruit
· That Salsa Guy
· Kogler's Bakery
· What's the Scoop
· Dick's Place
· Wyoming Raised
· Donna Toly
· Johnna LaCone
· Avon
· Scentsy
· PB&J's
· 307 Freezer Meals
· Jason Smith
· Nina Zorina Designer Jewelry
· Bea Jacobson & Lisa Adams
· Walker Trading Post
· Lola B Boutique, LLC.
· Wild Sage Market
· Terri's Custom Tumblers
· Alison's Pantry
· Heart Rocks
· Ozark Outlaws Soapery
· Crazy Mad Hot Dogs
· Wyoming Bonsai Nursery
· PowerSports Club
Vendor applications are still being accepted. Fees are $50.00 for private craft vendor; $75.00 for private food vendors; and $150.00 for commercial vendors. Those interested in exhibiting at the market can call 307-352-1434, email: info@downtownrs.com or download an application from DowntownRS.com.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Arts & Culture, and Promotions. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.