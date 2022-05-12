ROCK SPRINGS – Some of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 staff came together for a good cause on Tuesday, May 3, to put 104 gift baskets together for students’ families in need.
A vote was taken by the Central Administrative Building (CAB) staff to use the money from their Blue Jeans Fund, $1,333.33, for families.
Furthermore, Sweetwater One Public School Foundation provided an additional $3,500 to purchase items for the baskets.
The items that were included in the 104 packed tubs include laundry soap, dish soap, bar soap, bath and shower wash, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, tissues, paper towels and toilet paper.
SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said that the CAB staff originally did this project a few years ago and decided that they wanted to repeat it this year.
“We went to the chamber of commerce and opened it up for community partners as well and worked with Rick Lee on it. We even had parents come in and donate,” McGovern said. “Every little bit helped. It was really a community effort.”
Additional community members and business partners that also donated products for the baskets include Church and Dwight, That Yogurt Place, Carol Jelaco, Judy Washam, Kelli Ball, Paul and Denice Goldman, Leanne Chesnovar, Lennie Lew and an anonymous donor.
“I sent different numbers of the packed tubs to different schools. I did that based on the enrollment and on the size of the school. For example, Rock Springs High School got 25, Rock Springs Junior High got 16. Everybody receives tubs.
“Even our outlying schools got them; Farson-Eden, Wamsutter, our virtual school kids. We tried to take care of everybody.”
Larry Fusselman is one of the foundation’s board members.
“I think I can speak for the entire school foundation board that we believe in helping the students, helping the families and in turn, help the entire community,” Fusselman said.
The foundation was started around 2005 and was formed with the idea of helping students.
The foundation has different programs that they oversee such as Karli’s Access Awards.
It is an endowment fund that Fusselman set up in 2006 in memory of his daughter, Kari (Kay) Fusselman. Its focus is to help individual district No. 1 students, K-12, to access non-traditional scholarships that provide students the opportunity to participate in outside activities such as sports and musical instruments.