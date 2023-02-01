ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs native Jamie Loredo has made it her mission to make a difference at Young at Heart Community Center as the new executive director.
Loredo stepped into the position in the fall of 2022 and is also a current student at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I’m doing the accelerated program. I’m getting my degree in business management with a focus in human resources,” Loredo said. “I’m definitely busy.”
The position became open when former director Rachelle Morris was terminated in July 2022 and was later arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property.
Prior to Loredo coming into the director position, she had already spent time working with the people at Young at Heart.
When Loredo first started working at Young at Heart, she was technically employed through Western.
“I was doing their community education program. Because I excelled in technology-related stuff, they asked me if I could come and do classes for technology,” she said. “I would teach aging adults how to use Android or iPhone devices. I would help them with their computers. Also, I would go to their houses and set up their Netflix or Amazon accounts for them.”
Loredo found that with the welcoming atmosphere at Young at Heart, she really enjoyed teaching the classes.
“I saw how much I enjoyed being around them and how much they appreciated me helping them and taking the time to connect with them. Having that person that they can go to is important,” Loredo said. “Having that outlet to be able to provide them with that education was very important to me.”
A big perk of working at Young at Heart has been getting to interact with those who come to the center, according to Loredo.
“I have just loved getting to connect with the people. I just have a soft spot for aging adults,” Loredo said. “I think they’re so cool. They have the best stories. They’ve lived a lifetime and they’re happy to share their experiences. You can learn so much from them.”
At that time, Loredo was also a stay-at-home mom.
Following her experience with teaching in the technology program, Loredo decided that she wanted to continue her work at the center.
“I kept my eyes open for something I thought that I might enjoy doing. When I saw that they were hiring for the activities coordinator and the facilities secretary, I thought, ‘Well, I could do that,’” she said. “I applied for it and I got the position.”
Loredo said that she has gotten to build rapport with the people at Young at Heart during her time there.
“A lot of the times, I might be the only person these people see. There’s a lot of them that come here like it’s their job,” Loredo said. “They’re here from 8 – 3 every day and if we’re closed for some reason, it messes with their schedule. This is like a second home to them.”
For Loredo, she’s always felt like she’s had a deeper desire to help people and have a meaningful impact on people’s lives.
“Seeing that you are making a difference in someone’s life is very touching to me. That’s my favorite part of my job,” she said.
When the executive director position became open, Loredo expressed her desire to apply for the position.
“There were many applicants that applied for the position. I feel like, with what the center had just gone through, they needed someone that they could trust and knew their track record,” Loredo said. “My dedication for the place is what I think sealed it for me.
As the director, Loredo said that every day looks a little different and she gets to tackle various tasks throughout the work week.
“I'm not going to lie; it’s a lot more than I thought it was. I’ve managed people in the past, but not on this scale. I have 55 – 60 employees now,” she said. “Thank goodness, I have an amazing leadership team that supports me. I have a leadership in every area of the different programs that we offer here. They are really phenomenal.”
She said that she also takes the time to get out of her office and go down to talk to the patrons that come into the building.
“That is why I’m doing this job. If I lose sight of that, I feel like the whole point is lost,” Loredo said.
In this position, one of Loredo's goals is to remind the public that they are a community center.
“People make it into a negative stigma sometimes that it’s a senior center and that it’s only for older people. I don’t think that the community really knows what we do here,” she said. “My personal goal is to gain more community involvement. I would like to see different age groups come in and enjoy some of the services that we provide.”
In the coming months, the center will be hosting events like the Casino Fever event in April and the Care for Critters program in the near future.
Additional information about Young at Heart and the services and events offered can be found on the center’s website, www.youngatheartcenter.org, or on the Facebook page, Young at Heart Community Center.