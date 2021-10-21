Hello, Sweetwater County! I hope you are all having a wonderful weekend. My name is Kaitlyn Shipley. I am so happy to have joined the Rocket Miner team as the new multimedia account executive.
I was born in Laramie and lived in Saratoga until my family moved to Craig, Colorado, when I was 11. My husband Josh and I have four amazing kids: Camden, Madilynn, Tripp and Avery. We also have a black lab named Dakota.
Our family thrives in the outdoors. We spend the majority of our summers exploring the area and camping. In the fall, when my husband isn’t busy guiding, we spend a lot of time hunting ourselves. Most weekends during the winter we can be found on the slopes. Our 8-year-old son is a phenomenal skier. Once the snow melts and spring sets in, it’s soccer time.
Family time is very important to us – whether it be playing whiffle ball in the field by our house or taking a spontaneous trip somewhere.
Outside of my spending time with my wild family, some of my favorite hobbies are fitness, gardening, decorating and reading.
I absolutely love the holidays. Halloween is my favorite, with Christmas being a very close second.
We moved to Rock Springs in July of 2019 when my husband accepted a position at Genesis Alkali.
I won’t lie, I was skeptical at first, but have been proven wrong and I absolutely love it here.
We have met so many great people and have made some amazing friends. I love that Rock Springs is big enough to have everything you might need, but still has a nice small-town feel.
For the first two years that we lived here, I enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. Once our youngest started school full time this fall, I decided it was time to get back into the workforce.
Prior to moving here, I was the director of sales and marketing for the Hampton Inn & Suites in Craig for about five years. I have always loved the hospitality industry; however, when this opportunity was presented, I realized I was ready for a new challenge that would also allow me to use the knowledge and experience I already had.
I am so excited to be a part of something that lets me spend my days getting to meet and help new people within our community.
Kaitlyn Shirley is the multimedia account executive for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at kshirley@rocketminer.com.