Western Wyoming Community College student-athletes chose professors for the department's first Impact Award. Front row employees are sitting in front of the person that recognized them as an impact player. Pictured in the front row from left are Chuck Newberg, Leesa Lee, Deb Cornman, Beth Gard and Jen Allen. In the back row from left are Gladys Faka’osuila , Kaitlyn Hiatt, Aliya Edwards, Sipola Vakautakakala and Dr. Lu Sweet.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College athletics department started a new Mustang tradition this month. 

Athletes will have the opportunity to give someone at the school an Impact Award, which is based off a quote from Jackie Robinson, “A life isn’t significant except for its impact on other lives.”

