Western Wyoming Community College student-athletes chose professors for the department's first Impact Award. Front row employees are sitting in front of the person that recognized them as an impact player. Pictured in the front row from left are Chuck Newberg, Leesa Lee, Deb Cornman, Beth Gard and Jen Allen. In the back row from left are Gladys Faka’osuila , Kaitlyn Hiatt, Aliya Edwards, Sipola Vakautakakala and Dr. Lu Sweet.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College athletics department started a new Mustang tradition this month.
Athletes will have the opportunity to give someone at the school an Impact Award, which is based off a quote from Jackie Robinson, “A life isn’t significant except for its impact on other lives.”
Most of the time, recipients of the award are professors that made a positive impact on the student-athletes, but it can be a fellow student or member of the Western faculty.
Some of the first recipients of the Impact Award were Chuck Newberg, Leesa Lee, Deb Cornman, Beth Gard and Jen Allen.
Newberg was chosen by Gladys Faka’osuila; Lee was chosen by Hiatt; Cornman was chosen by Aliya Edwards of Rawlins; Gard was chosen by Sipola Vakautakakala; Allen was chosen by Dr. Lu Sweet, athletic director of Western.
“Our Mustang Motto is Good People, Good Students, Good Athletes. As part of this, we want our student-athletes to embrace the responsibility of making a positive impact on others. We also want them to recognize when someone in their circle makes an impact on them. That is why we created the Impact Player Award program this year. Each student-athlete chooses one person on campus who they feel has significantly and positively impacted their success here at Western and recognizes them,” said Sweet.