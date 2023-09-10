Emergency dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the Santa Fe Southwest Grill restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 12:40 p.m. Rock Springs resident James Vickers has been charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
Saturday's shooting took place at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.
ROCK SPRINGS – James Vickers of Rock Springs, 44, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, for shooting up a local restaurant.
According to a Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) press release, at approximately 12:40 p.m., on Saturday officers were dispatched to Santa Fe Southwest Grill, located at 1635 Elk St., in Rock Springs. Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were on the way.
While no one was injured during the shooting, it caused quite a scare for patrons and people nearby.
Rock Springs resident Scott Jackson was at Santa Fe Southwest Grill with his mother and a neighbor. According to Jackson, they had just finished eating and he was preparing to pay for their meals.
“Roberto (Hernandez) ushered us out the banquet room and told us ‘Don’t worry about paying,’” said Jackson, noting that Hernandez had ushered the three out calmly.
Hernandez was one of the managers on duty during Saturday’s incident.
As they wondered what was happening in the restaurant, Jackson’s mother and neighbor waited outside the restaurant, facing Elk Street. Jackson walked to the main parking area, where his vehicle was located.
“Looking back, it was kind of stupid, but I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “Roberto came out and said, ‘Don’t go back in. There’s a guy acting strange with a gun.’ That's when we both heard a ‘POP!’”
Jackson quickly drove around the building to pick up his mother and neighbor and they sped away from the restaurant.
He also described the police department’s quick response.
“We passed the police officers on Elk Street,” he said. “It was stressful.”
Once RSPD officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain Vickers without further incident.
Vickers was charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
Following the search of the suspect’s vehicle, additional charges were filed. Charges include four felony counts of Possession of Schedule 3 Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Marijuana - third offense.
Additionally, RSPD is also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on additional charges related to the incident.
RSPD is thankful for the quick actions of the staff and customers at the restaurant.
Jackson also recognized the professionalism of the staff and expressed gratitude to Hernandez for protecting him and his loved ones.
“They saved our lives,” he shared. “Next time I see him, I’m going to give him a big hug.”
As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
