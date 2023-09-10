ROCK SPRINGS – James Vickers of Rock Springs, 44, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, for shooting up a local restaurant.

According to a Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) press release, at approximately 12:40 p.m., on Saturday officers were dispatched to Santa Fe Southwest Grill, located at 1635 Elk St., in Rock Springs. Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were on the way.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus