ROCK SPRINGS — Who says there is nothing to do? Check out this list of events and be sure to mark them on the calendar!

THURSDAY, MARCH 3:

Open 4D Barrel Races, Sweetwater Events Complex, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 4:

Ryan Biter in Concert, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m. Rock Springs

Miners vs Idaho Falls Hockey, Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5:

Free Kokanee Trolling Basics with Mike Hulen, Square State Brewing, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana #7, Sweetwater Events Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Springs Miners vs Idaho Falls Hockey Club, Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs, 7 p.m

Xtreme Music Bingo, Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

Kylie Philpott Spaghetti Fundraiser, Whisler Chevrolet, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8:

Info Meeting: Free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)Training for Single Moms, 404 N St, Rock Springs, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9:

Lightwire Theater presents The Ugly Duckling, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11:

Little Texas in Concert, Broadway Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12:

Whiskey Tasting, Cowboy Country Distilling, Tomahawk Tavern, 68 N. 1st East St., Green River, 12 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Sweetwater County Convention, Enrich Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College, Green River, 10 a.m.

YWCA Painting Party, Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St. Rock Springs, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Glow Party 2022, Bareback Saloon, 729 Pilot Butte Avenue, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 17:

Crochet Bag Workshop, The Yarn and the Tale, 123 Broadway Street, Parts 1 & 2, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash, Wyoming Raised LIVE, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.

Comedy Night with Heath Harmison, Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19:

Lunch and Learn, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 12 p.m.

SWRSC March Ranch Sort Jackpot, Sweetwater Events Center, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23:

Career and Transfer Fair, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 25:

Sweetwater County Concert Association presents Chipper Lowell, Broadway Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26:

Spring Vendor & Craft Fair, Green River Bible Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 27:

Ryan Stevenson LIVE, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This list is subject to change.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus