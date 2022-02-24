March into fun in Sweetwater County By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com. Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS — Who says there is nothing to do? Check out this list of events and be sure to mark them on the calendar!THURSDAY, MARCH 3:Open 4D Barrel Races, Sweetwater Events Complex, 6 p.m.Friday, March 4:Ryan Biter in Concert, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m. Rock SpringsMiners vs Idaho Falls Hockey, Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.Saturday, March 5:Free Kokanee Trolling Basics with Mike Hulen, Square State Brewing, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana #7, Sweetwater Events Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Rock Springs Miners vs Idaho Falls Hockey Club, Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs, 7 p.mXtreme Music Bingo, Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.Kylie Philpott Spaghetti Fundraiser, Whisler Chevrolet, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.Tuesday, March 8:Info Meeting: Free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)Training for Single Moms, 404 N St, Rock Springs, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.Wednesday, March 9:Lightwire Theater presents The Ugly Duckling, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.Friday, March 11:Little Texas in Concert, Broadway Theater, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, March 12:Whiskey Tasting, Cowboy Country Distilling, Tomahawk Tavern, 68 N. 1st East St., Green River, 12 p.m. — 4 p.m.Sweetwater County Convention, Enrich Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College, Green River, 10 a.m.YWCA Painting Party, Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St. Rock Springs, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.Glow Party 2022, Bareback Saloon, 729 Pilot Butte Avenue, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.Thursday, March 17:Crochet Bag Workshop, The Yarn and the Tale, 123 Broadway Street, Parts 1 & 2, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.St. Patrick’s Day Bash, Wyoming Raised LIVE, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.Comedy Night with Heath Harmison, Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 8 p.m.SATURDAY, MARCH 19:Lunch and Learn, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 12 p.m.SWRSC March Ranch Sort Jackpot, Sweetwater Events Center, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Wednesday, March 23:Career and Transfer Fair, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Friday, March 25:Sweetwater County Concert Association presents Chipper Lowell, Broadway Theater, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, March 26:Spring Vendor & Craft Fair, Green River Bible Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Sunday, March 27:Ryan Stevenson LIVE, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.Editor’s Note: This list is subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock Springs Sweetwater County Wyoming Politics Catering Cinema Green River Broadway Theater Lowell Craft Fair Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.