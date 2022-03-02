ROCK SPRINGS — March was declared “The Arts Month” by Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo during the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 1.
The proclamation states the importance of having a strong presence of arts in the community.
“The arts and culture industry strengthens our economy by generating $166.3 billion in total economic activity annually, $27.5 billion in government revenue and by supporting the full-time equivalent of 4.6 million jobs.
“The arts and humanities play a unique role in the lives of our families, our communities and our country. Our local organizations have celebrated the value and importance of culture in the lives of our citizens by sponsoring exhibits, concerts and performances.”
Community Fine Arts Center director Debora Soulé, along with board president RJ Pieper and Susan Lozier, were present at the meeting to accept the proclamation.
“At the end of the month, we will have the Mayor’s Arts Awards,” Soulé said. “We started this last year and we’ve extended the date so some people can get their applications in.
“It is such a wonderful community. We have arts here even though we don’t get recognized for it as much,” Soulé said. “However, it is growing and we will hopefully have four award recipients that we will honor on March 31.”
Kaumo said that he hopes that people in the community get out to take advantage of the opportunity to see all of the art that’s present here.
“I call upon our community members to celebrate and promote the arts and culture in our city; and to specifically encourage the greater participation by those said community members in taking action for the arts and humanities in their community.”