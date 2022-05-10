ROCK SPRINGS – University of Wyoming Western Thunder Marching Band hosted a signing event for five Rock Springs High School seniors on Tuesday, May 10.
Joe Carver, marching band director, said that he’s “excited to have more great students from Rock Springs.”
He also mentioned that being in the marching band is a “special part of the adventure at University of Wyoming.”
“We’re building a tremendous program and to be a part of a Division 1 marching band is a big deal and celebrating them is important.”
According to Carver, 150 UW band students will be “welcoming others with opened arms.”
Students will have a week to meet others and navigate campus life before sitting in the classrooms.
“Looking back at my college band experience, I already had a group of people I could ask questions to and go to the dining hall with,” Carver shared. “I wasn’t alone during those first few weeks of classes.
“Marching band, to me, is a great way to bridge that gap and they’re joining a great culture.”
Students who signed their letters of intent to play in the Western Thunder Marching Band include:
Madison Blake – clarinet and tenor saxophone
Alexandra Isabella Rodriguez – alto saxophone
Mikayla Maes – percussion
Myles Harper – percussion
Landon Picerno – french horn
“We hope the communities in Wyoming will support them as we start the football season,” Carver expressed.
Blake will be majoring in Wildlife and Fishery Biology Management.
“I’ve been waiting to play for Western Thunder for a while,” said Blake. “Being in band is engaging. You can make connections with others who have the same interests and you’ll have friends you’ve never had before.”
Rodriguez agrees that there are benefits in joining the Western Thunder Marching Band.
“I’m excited to be with other musicians who want to be there and grow with them, not only as people but musicians,” Rodriguez shared.
RSHS Band Director Brian Redmond mentioned that he is “impressed with the number of students who wanted to join Western Thunder Marching Band.”
“Especially after the COVID years, it’s a good turnout for us,” Redmond pointed out.
Redmond is “looking forward to his tenth year” at RSHS.
Some of his students have continued to study music years after graduating from RSHS.
“The drum major from my third year here just finished her first year as a music teacher,” he revealed. “A drum major I had a few years later just finished his student teaching, which is very exciting and two of my former students are still working on their master’s in performance.”
“Laramie is getting a great crop of students,” Redmond said. “I will miss them.”