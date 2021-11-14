ROCK SPRINGS -- Marni Christensen from Marni Christensen Pet Photography is using her talents to lend a helping hand to a local organization.
Christensen put together the “Love Bites” fundraiser, a three-day event, to help raise money for the Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs.
For the fundraiser, Christensen is taking humorous photos of pets catching treats.
“I’ve always wanted to do a photo session like this. This was a great opportunity to hold a fundraiser like this for such a great cause,” Christensen said. “Pictures of dogs catching treats is really cute and something unique for the owners to have.”
For $25, each pet owner got one funny print and one “normal” print.
Red Desert Humane Society shelter manager Heidi Hernandez said that she was elated about the fundraiser and glad Christensen came up with the idea.
“Marni came to me and asked how I felt about doing a picture fundraiser. She already volunteers her time to takes pictures of our shelter animals,” Hernandez said. “I told her that I thought it would be a fantastic idea because people love pictures of their pets.
“They’re fun, especially the type she’s taking. Plus, I think it’s good to get people out to the humane society so they can see our facility.”
Hernandez also said that the fundraiser really helps because the humane society is run by donations only.
Overall, Christensen said that the feedback and interest has been quite positive.
“We had to open up a third day on Nov. 20 because we had the first two days fill up so quickly,” Christensen said.
On the first day of the fundraiser, Christensen photographed 28 dogs.
Each pet that was photographed may end up showing up in a local magazine in the near future.
“We’re going to take the pictures and combine them into a magazine,” Christensen said. “There will also be a couple of articles in there from the Red Desert Humane Society and a recipe for dog treats.”
Christensen said that they are hoping to have the magazine, “Pawsitively Delicious,” available for purchase at some point in December.