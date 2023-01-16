SCSO
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- On a frigid, blustery Wednesday morning in the middle of December, a seemingly endless winter storm, for days plaguing those in the region ensnared in its path, continued to slowly ravage its way across the state.

By mid-morning, another series of squalls abruptly blanketed the frozen landscape. A treacherous concoction of wet, heavy snow coupled with near-hurricane-force winds tightened its grip with blizzard-like conditions throughout much of Sweetwater County, rendering the interstate and many of the county’s roadways impassable.

