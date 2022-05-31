GREEN RIVER – Christal Martin, a lifelong conservative who was raised in Green River, has announced her bid for House District 60.
Martin is the founder and director of Sweetwater Against Trafficking. She and her organization works to establish much needed education and resources to bring an end to human trafficking. She has dedicated her work towards keeping a safe and family friendly community. She has worked diligently for the last five years to bring western Wyoming organizations to work as one and bring an end to the second largest growing crime in the United States.
As a member of Tom Whitmore Post 28 and a part of the lineage of veterans, Martin prides herself on supporting veterans and their needs. She feels strongly about serving the veteran community.
“We need to ensure that veterans are given the proper care needed as they have diligently fought for our freedoms and protection,” said Martin.
A family member of two murder victims, one who was murdered in Green River, she also advocates for criminal justice reform and the repeal of the death penalty.
Martin said that she believes that “we can work towards funding for much needed rehabilitation programs in the Department of Corrections and lower recidivism rates that cost Wyoming more money in the long run.
She is a pro-life advocate until natural death.
After studies and personally experiencing the Victim Offender Dialogue, Christal jumped on board to start educating communities in Wyoming about the importance of Changing the Lens to a
restorative approach. She has been speaking with community organizations to see where restorative justice could work to benefit the people of our community. Due to the lack of funding, restorative measures have not been put in place but she hopes that in time they can create a process that helps the youth of today and tomorrow's future work.
As a mother of three she firmly believes in teaching her children about the Second Amendment as well as proper gun safety.
She has studied other countries that have taken the right to bear arms from their citizens.
“It has only created more harm and increased criminal offenses against law abiding citizens,” she pointed out. “I will work diligently to fight for our second amendment rights.”
She added, “The core values of Green River have always been so unique to our beautiful state and I will encourage these same values as I run as your representative.”
“All too often, I see that the constituents and the people aren’t heard,” she expressed. “That’s why I want to run.
“I want to be a voice for the people who matter the most.”