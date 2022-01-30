...Windy on Monday...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Monday through Early Monday Evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution if
driving on Interstate 80 and other highways. Lightweight or
high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover.
GREEN RIVER – From buying coffee for the customer behind you in line to donating blankets to an animal shelter, there are many ways to show kindness to others.
Mayor Pete Rust will proclaim Feb. 13 – 19 as Random Acts of Kindness Week during the upcoming Green River city council meeting.
Green River resident Wendy Bartlett will be assigned to a three-year term on the Green River Tree Board. Bartlett is currently the board president for the United Way of Southwest Wyoming.
The United Pentecostal Church and Smith’s Food and Drug Centers, Inc. are requesting an amendment to the Official Zoning Map for a parcel located at 1175 Bridger Drive from B-2 (Downtown Business) to B-1 (General Business). The petitioner is requesting this change to construct a fuel and concession kiosk.
The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in city hall council chambers, 50 East 22nd North.