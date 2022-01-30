Green River City Hall

GREEN RIVER – From buying coffee for the customer behind you in line to donating blankets to an animal shelter, there are many ways to show kindness to others.

Mayor Pete Rust will proclaim Feb. 13 – 19 as Random Acts of Kindness Week during the upcoming Green River city council meeting.

Green River resident Wendy Bartlett will be assigned to a three-year term on the Green River Tree Board. Bartlett is currently the board president for the United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

The United Pentecostal Church and Smith’s Food and Drug Centers, Inc. are requesting an amendment to the Official Zoning Map for a parcel located at 1175 Bridger Drive from B-2 (Downtown Business) to B-1 (General Business). The petitioner is requesting this change to construct a fuel and concession kiosk.

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in city hall council chambers, 50 East 22nd North.

Agenda details can be found at https://www.cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02012022-336?html=true

