ROCK SPRINGS – Mayor Tim Kaumo gave Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon a tour of the First National Bank Building, 505 Broadway Street, recently to showcase the ongoing renovation process of one of the oldest buildings in downtown Rock Springs.
The mayor guided the tour, accompanied by city director of engineering and operations Paul Kauchich and city director administrative services Matt McBurnett. The city is wrapping up its first phase of the renovation process and is looking for funding to continue the rebuild of the historic building.
The governor was impressed by the work that had already been done so far.
“Oh, I think the terra cotta is just gorgeous and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It’s such an important part of the downtown here and you can really imagine what it will look like. These are the kinds of projects that really bring Main Street to life,” Gov. Gordon said.
“Getting the funding to do that is going to continue to be a challenge, but I think they already got great stuff underway. When walked through and you see where that restaurant could be with the courtyard, you can imagine what it’s going to be in a few years.”
They toured the building that is over 100 years old and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The building still showcased its historic moldings and chandeliers. The renovation design is to include shopping on the main level, office space or apartments on the upper level and storage in the basement.
“The meeting was great. We walked around the building with flashlights and explained to the governor what occurred during phase one. The structural integrity of the building was developed, underpinned with micropiles. New floors were poured, along with fire escape ladders and entrances were put in. It set ourselves up for phase two which will be the interior buildout,” said Mayor Kaumo, adding the elevator shaft has been completed and the elevator itself will be included in the second phase.
“It’s exciting. We have some options that we obviously are going to explore and have a couple of letters of intent to occupy the building. We’re excited to see where it goes.”
Mayor Kaumo said that conversations with the governor also included how inflation costs have doubled the price for renovation’s second phase, from about $3.2 million to $6.5 million.
“We had a great meeting with Gov. Gordon, as well as Randall Luthi from the governor’s office. It was great to have him here to go over the completion of phase one and give him an idea of what we’re planning to do for phase two,” Kaumo said.
“We had some great conversation on a direction forward, where we could possibly secure the funding for phase two and maybe even a discussion of splitting phase two into a phase two and phase three type of situation.”
According to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, the First National Bank Building was constructed in 1919. Its architects were Walter J. Cooper of Salt Lake City and D. D. Spanni of Rock Springs. They chose terra cotta to face the building and for architectural ornamentation.
This building represents one of the most elaborate use of terra cotta in southwestern Wyoming.
The First National Bank Building housed the first bank in Rock Springs to open under a state charter. Augustine Kendell arrived in Rock Springs on August 1, 1887, with the intention of establishing a financial institution. The Sweetwater County Bank was opened in a converted butcher shop with Mr. Kendell assuming all bank responsibilities.
Within a year business had progressed enough to warrant the conversion of the bank into a National bank under the name of First National Bank of Rock Springs. As the First National Bank grew, it became the city's largest banking institution.