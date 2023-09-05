ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Draft Resource Management Plan (RMP) was discussed during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The RMP explains the management of about 3.6 million acres of public lands and 3.7 million acres of federal mineral estate in southwestern Wyoming.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus