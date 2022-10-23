GREEN RIVER – Oct. 23 – 29 has been declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Week in Green River due to a proclamation signed by Mayor Pete Rust during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The Merican Cancer Fund for Children and Kids Cancer Connection has reported that cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. It is detected in more than 16,000 of the nation’s young people each year.
According to the proclamation, one in five of the nation’s children loses his or her battle with cancer. There are many infants, children and teens that will suffer from the long-term effects of comprehensive treatment that includes secondary cancers.
The proclamation states, “An estimated 400,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer globally each year. The American Cancer Fund for Children and Kids Cancer Connection provides a variety of vital patient psychosocial services to children undergoing cancer treatment at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City and Rock Mountain Pediatric Hematology-Oncology in Casper as well as participating hospitals throughout the country, thereby enhancing the quality of life for these children and their families.”
